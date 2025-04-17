Moderna (MRNA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Moderna (MRNA) standing at $24.73, reflecting a -1.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The the stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 24.4% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$2.91, showcasing a 5.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $127.36 million, showing a 23.74% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$10.14 per share and a revenue of $2.16 billion, representing changes of -14.32% and -33.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.15% decrease. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

