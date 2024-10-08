Moderna (MRNA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $58.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.45%.

The the stock of biotechnology company has fallen by 23.35% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.84, down 32.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.27 billion, down 30.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$9.85 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.11% and -53.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% lower. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

