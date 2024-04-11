Moderna (MRNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $107.01, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 0.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$3.36, signifying a 1868.42% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $238.56 million, down 87.19% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$7.48 per share and a revenue of $4.16 billion, signifying shifts of +39.33% and -39.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.89% lower. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.