Moderna (MRNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $32.29, moving -7.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.57%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 44.51% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$2.79, reflecting a 11.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683.27 million, down 29.27% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$7.93 per share and a revenue of $1.95 billion, representing changes of +10.6% and -39.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% higher. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

