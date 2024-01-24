Moderna (MRNA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Moderna (MRNA) closed the latest trading day at $101.11, indicating a -0.79% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.36%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 4.72% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.14, marking a 131.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.39 billion, indicating a 52.97% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.01% upward. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

