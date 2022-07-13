Moderna (MRNA) Starts Early-Stage Nipah Virus Vaccine Study

Moderna, Inc. MRNA announced that it has started dosing healthy participants in a phase I study, which is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of its mRNA-based vaccine candidate, mRNA-1215, against the Nipah virus (NIV).

Nipah virus is a pathogen, which has been classified as lethal by multiple health organizations and authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). In fact, the virus has high pandemic potential, which can lead to rapid progressing illness, including coma or death. The virus is capable of being transmitted between animals and human beings. Currently, there are no vaccines or treatments targeting NIV.

Moderna is collaborating with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop the NIV vaccine. In fact, the study will be sponsored, funded and conducted by the NIAID itself.

NIV is one of the fifteen pathogens identified by Moderna as a danger to public health and carries a high pandemic potential. MRNA plans to develop mRNA-based vaccines targeting these pathogens and advance them into clinical studies by 2025. Including NIV, Moderna has advanced four vaccine programs into clinical studies, with the other three programs targeting COVID-19, HIV and Zika.

Apart from NIV, Moderna also announced that it has advanced mRNA-1893, its mRNA-based vaccine candidate targeting Zika virus, in mid-stage studies. The company is also evaluating two HIV vaccines, namely mRNA-1574 and mRNA-1644, in early-stage clinical studies.

Moderna has progressed well with its COVID-19 program. Spikevax, the company’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine and currently its sole marketed product, has raked in billions in product sales. It has not only boosted Moderna’s cash resources but is also helping the company expand its mRNA-based pipeline to target new indications. In fact, the success of Spikevax has turned Moderna from a loss-making, clinical-stage company to one of the most profitable companies in the healthcare sector. The company is also developing several other vaccine candidates targeting different COVID-19 variants

