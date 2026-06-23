Moderna (MRNA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $61.00, moving +2.79% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.22%.

The biotechnology company's shares have seen an increase of 26.59% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $114.89 million, down 19.09% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$8.33 per share and a revenue of $2.07 billion, indicating changes of -14.74% and +6.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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