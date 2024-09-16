Moderna (MRNA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $69.17, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 21.37% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.68, showcasing a 20.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.27 billion, down 30.44% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$9.53 per share and a revenue of $3.26 billion, signifying shifts of +22.71% and -52.33%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.57% downward. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.