Moderna (MRNA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $26.25, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The biotechnology company's stock has climbed by 11.98% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.99, showcasing a 6733.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $861.08 million, indicating a 53.76% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$9.62 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion, which would represent changes of -8.46% and -41.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Currently, Moderna is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.