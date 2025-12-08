Moderna (MRNA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Moderna (MRNA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, MRNA broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, MRNA has gained 12.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MRNA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting MRNA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

