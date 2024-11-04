Moderna (MRNA) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Moderna (MRNA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $1.91 per share, indicating a decline of 37.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.25 billion, representing a decrease of 31.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Moderna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product sales' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $16.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -78% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product sales- Rest of world' should come in at $362.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.1%.

Analysts expect 'Product sales- United States' to come in at $728.42 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.2% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Moderna have demonstrated returns of -9.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

