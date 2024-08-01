Moderna (MRNA) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Down on Guidance Slash

Moderna, Inc. MRNA reported a loss of $3.33 per share in second-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.47. In the year-ago period, management posted a loss of $3.62.

Revenues in the quarter were $241 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.9 million. Total revenues declined 30% year over year due to reduced COVID-19 vaccine sales during the quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Product sales, entirely from the sale of COVID-19 vaccines, were down 37% year over year to $184 million due to lower sales volume compared with the year-ago period’s levels. Per management, the decline was in alignment with the company’s anticipated transition to a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine market.

Management also generated $57 million from grant, collaboration and licensing and royalty revenues during the quarter compared with $51 million in the year-ago period. The companyusually earns collaboration revenues from agreements with several big pharma/biotech companies, including Merck MRK and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $268 million, down 19% year over year. This downside is a result of Moderna’s cost discipline and efficiencies resulting from investments toward its foundational capabilities over the last year, resulting in a significant reduction of purchased services and the use of external consultants.

Research & development expenses were $1.2 billion, up 6% from the year-ago period’s levels. The uptick was primarily owing to higher personnel costs and increased headcount to support the company’s ongoing pipeline development.

2024 Guidance

MRNA downgraded its product revenue guidance for 2024. It now expects to generate product sales in the range of $3.0-$3.5 billion compared with the previous guidance of $4 billion.

Per management, this downward revision is driven by three primary factors — very low EU sales this year, potential revenue deferrals for certain international sales into the next year, and an increasingly competitive environment for respiratory vaccines in the United States. This was the primary reason that the company’s shares fell nearly 17% in pre-market trading on Aug 1, despite the earnings and sales beat.

Year to date, the stock has risen 19.8% against the industry’s 0.6% fall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

During the second half of the year, management expects a sales split of 40-50% in third-quarter 2024 with the balance in the fourth quarter.

Moderna reiterated the rest of its financial guidance. Management expects full-year R&D expenses of around $4.5 billion and SG&A expenses of approximately $1.3 billion. It expects capital expenditures to be around $0.9 billion and end 2024 with a cash balance of around $9 billion.

Recent Updates

Earlier this May, the FDA approved Moderna’s mRNA-based RSV vaccine for use in adults aged 60 years and older. This vaccine, which will be marketed under the name mResvia, will be commercially launched during the upcoming vaccination season. As of last month, deliveries of the vaccine doses are underway.

The company has more than 40 mRNA-based investigational candidates in different stages of clinical studies, targeting various indications, including cancer. Moderna is evaluating multiple candidates in late-stage studies — mRNA-1647 [cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine], mRNA-1010 (influenza vaccine), mRNA-4157/V940 [individualized neoantigen therapy (INT)] and mRNA-1083 (COVID-19 plus influenza combination vaccine). Data readouts on mRNA-1083 and mRNA-1647 are expected before 2024-end.

Last year, MRNA reported encouraging data from a phase III immunogenicity study (P303) and a separate phase I/II head-to-head study evaluating an enhanced formulation of flu vaccine mRNA-1010. Participants treated with mRNA-1010 elicited higher immune responses across all four A and B strains of influenza compared to the vaccines marketed by GSK and Sanofi. Management is in ongoing discussions with regulators and intends to start seeking regulatory approvals later this year.

Moderna is co-developing mRNA-4157 with Merck. Moderna/Merck are evaluating mRNA-4157 in two pivotal phase III studies for melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) indications. Since the onset of this year, Moderna/Merck initiated three new clinical studies evaluating mRNA-4157 across cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), renal cell carcinoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer indications.

Moderna, Inc. Price

Moderna, Inc. price | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Moderna currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Entrada Therapeutics TRDA and Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have improved from 14 cents to 13 cents. Estimates for 2025 have improved from $3.44 to $3.21 during the same period. Year to date, shares of Entrada Therapeutics have risen 9.2%.

Earnings of Entrada Therapeutics beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the mark on two other occasions. Entrada delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.18%.

In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings has risen from $3.69 per share to $3.90. For 2025, earnings estimates have increased from $4.50 to $4.81 in the past 60 days. Year to date, shares of HALO have surged 49.5%.

Earnings of Halozyme beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while meeting the mark on one occasion, delivering a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.40%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.