Moderna (MRNA) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

Can Moderna (MRNA) still a provide healthy returns? Given that COVID-19 numbers have drastically declined across the globe, the assumption is that Moderna will struggle to grow revenue. To some extent this has proven true, but is this a buying opportunity?

The biotech specialist is set to report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. Currently down 27% year to date, compared to the 8% rise in the S&P 500 index, Moderna shares have been punished over the past six months, including an 8% decline last week.

Moderna's management is being tasked to demonstrate that the company can produce and sustain operating profitability and growth beyond COVID, in which the company said it expects to generate $5 billion in vaccine revenue this year. The market, however, appears to have discounted this forecast, given the weak demand Moderna has seen so far for its boosters shots. According to Bloomberg, only 16% of Americans have gotten the latest round of shots targeting the omicron variant.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the value in the stock price. So, while the stock price has been under heavy selling pressure, Moderna’s business fundamentals are still intact. The market will nonetheless want to hear what the company has to say on Thursday about its near term and long term growth expectations.

In the three months that ended March, the Cambridge, MA.-based company is expected to lose $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings were $8.58 per share on $6.07 billion in revenue. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $2.18 per share, down from earnings of $20.12 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $7.74 billion would decline 60% year over year.

The company’s product pipeline, which uses its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, has several candidates that can come to market to sustain long-term growth, including drug development for influenza and HIV vaccine. The company has demonstrated that it can produce with speed and efficiency evidenced by its COVID-19 vaccine which it brought to the market in less than a year, earning the FDAs Emergency Use Authorization.

The company’s mRNA technology is then used to instruct the body to prevent or treat a certain illness. This means Moderna process is swift, including not having to grow viruses, which is typically the elongated process of traditional vaccine development. The company is also looking at artificial intelligence technology to develop vaccines even faster with more increased efficiency, recently partnering with International Business Machines (IBM) to incorporate AI and quantum computing into its processes.

Moderna’s researchers will use IBM’s generative AI tools to predict a molecule's properties, among other benefits, to increase the pace of its vaccine development. In the meantime, the company will need to find a way to bridge the decline in its COVID revenue with new drugs and vaccines. In Q4, the company missed on both the top and bottom lines, reporting revenue of $5.08 billion which declined 30% year over year. Q4 EPS of $3.61 declined 68% year over year, missing estimates by 99 cents.

The declines in the top and bottom decline were mainly due to the fall in the company's COVID-19 vaccines. Research and development expenses in Q4 also grew by 87% year over year, pressuring the bottom line. On Thursday investors will look to see whether these metrics improve in Q1, along with its Q2 guidance to assess Moderna’s stock potential.

