Moderna (MRNA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Moderna (MRNA) ended the recent trading session at $27.54, demonstrating a +2.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.97, up 10.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $130.15 million, down 46% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$9.81 per share and a revenue of $2.08 billion, indicating changes of -10.6% and -35.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

