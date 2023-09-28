Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $100.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 14.73% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.42, down 156.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.62 billion, down 51.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.32 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion, which would represent changes of -121.47% and -64.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.