Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $149.42, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 6.32% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$1.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 120.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, down 80.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.43 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion, which would represent changes of -112.08% and -62.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 423.5% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

