Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $171.48, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 11.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $4.66 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.09 billion, down 29.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75.28% lower. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Moderna has a Forward P/E ratio of 225.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.44, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

