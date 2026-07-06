Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $81.76 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 68.13% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 12.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of -$2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $114.89 million, down 19.09% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$8.33 per share and a revenue of $2.07 billion, indicating changes of -14.74% and +6.64%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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