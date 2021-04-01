Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $132.55, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.21% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 25169.46% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.72 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1259.18% and +1991.45%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.28% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.21.

Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.