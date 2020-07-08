Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $61.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 4.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.41 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.50 million, up 41.44% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.50 per share and revenue of $132.70 million, which would represent changes of +3.23% and +120.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

