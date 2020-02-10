Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $23.65, moving +1.76% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 26.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.95%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.