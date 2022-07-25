Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $165.69, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 13.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $4.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.89 billion, down 10.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.18 per share and revenue of $22.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.92% and +21.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower within the past month. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Moderna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.01.

It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

