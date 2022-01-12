Moderna (MRNA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $222.89, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 20.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $8.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1349.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.1 billion, up 968.58% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.56, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

