Moderna (MRNA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Moderna (MRNA) reached $104.26, with a +0.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The the stock of biotechnology company has risen by 17.52% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$3.04, marking a 1700% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $391.67 million, showing a 78.97% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$7.35 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.39% and -39.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.99% lower. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.