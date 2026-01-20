Moderna (MRNA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $43.00, marking a +2.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 19.86% outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$2.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $662.39 million, indicating a 31.43% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.95 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.37% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Moderna. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Moderna boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.