Moderna (MRNA) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Moderna MRNA will report first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 170.51%.

Factors to Note

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Moderna’s total revenues is pegged at around $125 million, while the same for earnings stands at a loss of $3.59 per share. Both metrics indicate significant declines from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

During the first quarter, sales of COVID-19 vaccines are likely to have declined due to lower demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the vaccine sales is pegged at $112 million.

Investors would likely be seeking updates from Moderna on its commercial launch plans for the RSV vaccine mRNA-1345, on which the FDA will announce its verdict next month. If approved, mRNA-1345 could be Moderna’s second product to market, whose commercial launch is expected in the third quarter of 2024. Moderna is also working on expanding the use of mRNA-1345 in pediatric populations.

Investors would also be inclined about Moderna’s progress with its pipeline. The company is developing 45 mRNA-based investigational candidates in different stages of clinical studies, targeting various indications, including cancer. Moderna is evaluating multiple candidates in late-stage studies — mRNA-1647 [cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine], mRNA-1010 (influenza vaccine), mRNA-4157/V940 [individualized neoantigen therapy (INT)] and mRNA-1083 (COVID-19 plus influenza combination vaccine).

Last month, Moderna announced its decision to advance three vaccines to pivotal late-stage development. These include mRNA-1189 (Epstein-Barr virus [EBV] vaccine), mRNA-1468 (Varicella-Zoster virus [VZV] vaccine) and mRNA-1405 (norovirus vaccine). The decision to advance these candidates is based on data from separate early-stage clinical studies, which showed that the vaccines were immunogenic and well-tolerated among the study participants.

During the quarter, Moderna and partner Merck MRK posted details on a government website of the phase II/III INTerpath-007 study on mRNA-4157 in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), a form of skin cancer. The study will evaluate the INT, combined with Merck’s blockbuster immuno-oncology drug Keytruda, as neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy in patients with resectable locally advanced CSCC.

Moderna and Merck are already evaluating mRNA-4157 in two separate pivotal late-stage studies in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) indications. Moderna/Merck intend to expand mRNA-4157 across various other cancer indications, with study initiations expected throughout this year.

Moderna also generates collaboration revenues from partners who use its mRNA technology to develop therapies targeting different indications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for first-quarter collaboration revenues are pegged at around $12 million and $10.0 million, respectively.

Earnings Surprise History

The company’s surprise history has been impressive, with earnings beating estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise is 79.46%.

Moderna’s shares have gained 8.6% year to date against the industry’s 10.4% fall.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Moderna this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Moderna’s Earnings ESP is -6.17% as the Most Accurate Estimate of a loss of $3.81 per share is wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.59.

Zacks Rank: Moderna has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

argenx ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +10.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

argenx’s stock has lost 2.0% year to date. ARGX beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion while meeting the mark on another. On average, argenx witnessed an earnings surprise of 14.18% in the last four quarters. ARGX will report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT has an Earnings ESP of +108.99% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Sarepta Therapeutics’ shares have increased 33.5% in the year-to-date period. Earnings of SRPT beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 464.56%. Sarepta will report first-quarter 2024 results on May 1, after market close.

