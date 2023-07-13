Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $126.62, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.1% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.55% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$3.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 175.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $288.81 million, down 93.92% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.10 per share and revenue of $6.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -115.41% and -66.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% higher within the past month. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

