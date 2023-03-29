Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $148.80, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 5.84% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 120.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, down 80.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.43 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -112.08% and -62.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 105.93% lower. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

