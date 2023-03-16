Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $151.78, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 15.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.45, down 116.9% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.19 billion, down 80.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.27 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion, which would represent changes of -111.28% and -62.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 401.89% lower. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)

