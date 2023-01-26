Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $193.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 9.39% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $4.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.08 billion, down 29.48% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 49.63% lower within the past month. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Moderna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 119. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.83.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

