Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $125.14, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.39% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 51.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $355.16 million, up 2426.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.58% higher. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.69, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.