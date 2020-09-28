Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $70.55, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 2.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.43 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $80.28 million, up 370.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $417.92 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.29% and +594.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% lower within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.