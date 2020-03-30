Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $30.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.43% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 14.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 10.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 14.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.17 million, up 13.33% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $77.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.58% and +28.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.95% higher. MRNA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

