Moderna (MRNA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $142.52, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 18.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.81%.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $5.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.5 billion, up 132.48% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.95 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.74% and +19.85%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% higher. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.78, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

