Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $183.95, marking a +2% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 1.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.03%.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.75, down 57.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.93 billion, down 31.7% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.73% lower. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.24.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

