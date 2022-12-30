Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $179.62, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of $4.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 57.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.93 billion, down 31.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.44 per share and revenue of $19.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.21% and +3.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.73.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.