Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $137.74, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 9.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.20, down 32.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.92 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $22.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.65% and +20.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Moderna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.38.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.