Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $145.36, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 2.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.73, down 26.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.08 billion, down 6.23% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.27 per share and revenue of $22.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.61% and +21.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.27.

Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.