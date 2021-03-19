Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $143.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 16.58% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of $2.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 854.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, up 25169.46% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.72 per share and revenue of $16.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1259.18% and +1991.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 78.57% higher within the past month. MRNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MRNA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.83, which means MRNA is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MRNA's PEG ratio is currently 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.