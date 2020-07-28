Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $81.49, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 28.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.76 million, up 142.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $264.88 million, which would represent changes of +7.1% and +339.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.87% higher. MRNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

