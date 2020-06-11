Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $60.20, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 6.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MRNA is projected to report earnings of -$0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.83 million, up 51.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $114.42 million, which would represent changes of +2.58% and +90.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.53% lower. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

