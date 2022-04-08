Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $160.84, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 13.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 9.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $6.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.74 billion, up 144.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.57 per share and revenue of $21.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.08% and +18.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.83% higher. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.94.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

