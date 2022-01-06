Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed at $216.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 24.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Moderna will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $8.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1349.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.1 billion, up 968.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher. Moderna currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Moderna is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.79, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

