Moderna (MRNA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $253.98, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 16.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $8.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1349.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.1 billion, up 968.58% from the prior-year quarter.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.32 per share and revenue of $17.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1442.86% and +2119.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% higher within the past month. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Moderna is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.35, so we one might conclude that Moderna is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

