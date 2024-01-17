Moderna (MRNA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Moderna (MRNA) ending at $100.35, denoting a -1.77% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 14.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Moderna will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.14, marking a 131.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.39 billion, down 52.97% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.01% higher. Right now, Moderna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

