Moderna (MRNA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Moderna (MRNA) ended the recent trading session at $49.56, demonstrating a -7.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

The stock of biotechnology company has risen by 3.6% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 7.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$2.03, indicating a 19.44% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $229.96 million, up 112.92% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$6.8 per share and a revenue of $2.08 billion, signifying shifts of +6.34% and +7.12%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.69% lower. As of now, Moderna holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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