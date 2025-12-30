Moderna (MRNA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $30.41, marking a -2.38% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.24%.

Shares of the biotechnology company witnessed a gain of 28.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Moderna in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$2.79, marking a 11.6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $683.27 million, reflecting a 29.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$7.93 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.6% and -39.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.02% upward. Moderna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, positioning it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

