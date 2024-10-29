Moderna (MRNA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Moderna (MRNA) closed the latest trading day at $55.22, indicating a +0.77% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 18% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Moderna in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, down 31.71% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$9.88 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.87% and -53.33%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.29% downward. Moderna is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.