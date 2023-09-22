Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Moderna (MRNA) closed at $99.99, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 11.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.42, down 156.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, down 51.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.32 per share and revenue of $6.88 billion, which would represent changes of -121.47% and -64.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

