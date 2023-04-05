Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $154.61, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 10.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$1.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 120.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, down 80.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.43 per share and revenue of $7.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -112.08% and -62.22%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.03% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

